RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a special called meeting to terminate the school’s president.

On Saturday, ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen was terminated without cause by the board.

In a 2018 employee agreement between the ATU Board of Trustees and Dr. Bowen, it stated the board must provide a 60-day advance written notice of termination without cause, which according to a release on the university’s website, was provided to Bowen after the meeting.

In the release, The Chairman of the ATU Board of Trustees Jim Smith said that board is grateful for the president’s services during her tenure to Arkansas tech and that the decision was not taken lightly.

According to Smith, ATU’s current Head of Administration, Management and Operations Dr. Russell Jones will become the acting interim president for the upcoming 60-day period and continue in the role afterwards.