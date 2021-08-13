Arkansas Tech University retires $1.73 million in student debt

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University will invest $1.73 million of its institutional American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government to retire student debts owed to the university.

Retirement of student debts owed to ATU will apply to eligible individuals who were enrolled from spring 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester.

There are 1,671 current and former ATU students who will have debts to the university retired as a result of the action.

Representatives from ATU are attempting to contact current and former students whose accounts are affected by the retirement of debts.

Current and former ATU students with questions about how the retirement of debts owed will affect them may call 479-968-0216 for more information.