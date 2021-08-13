Arkansas Tech University retires $1.73 million in student debt

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University will invest $1.73 million of its institutional American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government to retire student debts owed to the university.

Retirement of student debts owed to ATU will apply to eligible individuals who were enrolled from spring 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester.

There are 1,671 current and former ATU students who will have debts to the university retired as a result of the action.

Representatives from ATU are attempting to contact current and former students whose accounts are affected by the retirement of debts.

Current and former ATU students with questions about how the retirement of debts owed will affect them may call 479-968-0216 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers