Arkansas Tech University to resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University in Russellville releases its plans to re-open for the 2020 fall semester.

Back in March, ATU moved to virtual instruction and will continue through spring 2020 with limited exceptions and through summer 2020 semester.

ATU will resume classes and activities in the fall set to begin on August 19.

ATU employees currently working from home are scheduled to return to campus august third.

President Dr. Robin Bowen issued the following statement today

We will do all we can to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Your plans for fall 2020 will include special provisions for vulnerable populations. Our preparations for fall 2020 will be informed by data and guidance from the CDC and the ADH.