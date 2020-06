FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ three casinos began reopening last month.

The casinos at the Oaklawn Horse Track in Hot Springs, Southland Dog Track in West Wemphis, and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff plan are all open.

Each of the casinos are limited to one-third capacity and are enforcing other restrictions.