BY DUDLEY E. DWSON

Arkansas’ sixth practice of its 2022 preseason camp on Thursday was its first one in pads and also occurred after it first day off from camp.

Here are some tidbits from the first five periods that were opened to the media and from Razorback head coach Sam Pittman’ press conference after the workout

• Did not tackle to the ground

• Defensive tackle Cam Ball, who left practice on Sunday, was not at practice at least during the early part – five periods – that the media was allowed in.

• DT Marcus Miller is out for preseason camp after having knee surgery.

• The DTs that I saw out there today were Nico Davilier (sporting the number 0), #33 Isaiah Nichols, #97 Logan Horst, #98, Roy Patterson, #99 Terry Hampton and #41 Kyle Thompson.

Horst is a walk on from Salina, Kansas, who was at Nebraska Wesleyan

Jordan Domineck, Landon Jackson, Jashaud Stewart, Eric Thomas and Dorian Gerald were with the DEs.

• There was a very good session betweeen the WRs and the DBs.

Some of the highlights:

• Jadon Wilson with a beautiful catch in the right corner off a pass from Cade Fortin, who dropped the pass in perfectly, to keep it away from LaDarrius Bishop.

• Warren Thompson with several outstanding catches.

• Isaiah Sategna beat Jalen Catalon for a TD, but Catalon protested that the QB would have been sacked as the play took a long time to develop.

• Matt Landers showed both his height and his speed in making a catch in the end zone.

• Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman said if his team had a terrible practice, he would say so. But he notes that today was a “wonderful practice.”

• Coach Pittman also notes that he likes having an underdog mentality, but that this year’s Razorbacks have a quiet confidence about them.

• Coach Pittman believes that the second half of last season’s opening game with Rice is when QB KJ Jefferson took over the leadership of the football team for good.

• Coach Pittman says that even though Isaiah Sategna and Sam Mbake were not here in the spring, they have joined fellow freshman Quincy McAdoo. in really flashing ability.

• While Coach Pittman said there is a WR package for back up QB Malik Hornsby, he is not spending a ton of reps there because the WRs as a group of elevated the way they are playing.

• They did not tackle to the ground today per Coach Pittman. He says that he will meet with this staff to see how much – if any – they will do so during Saturday’s scrimmage.

• OL Devon Manuel is practicing, but a little banged up per Coach Pittman. True freshman Andrew Chamblee is getting second-team reps because of that.

• He says that both Ty’Kiest Crawford and Dalton Wagner are going to play significant snaps even if he can’t beat out Dalton Wagner.

Coach Pittman did not give specifics on Cam Ball – who has not practiced since Sunday – but is obviously not pleased that he is two DTs down with Ball and Miller, who got his knee scoped and is out for the rest of the preseason camp, both not practicing.