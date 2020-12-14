Arkansas to administer first COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline workers today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline workers from the Arkansas Department of Health will be the first in Arkansas to receive COVID-19 vaccinations today.
The vaccinations will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) auditorium in Little Rock, according to a release from ADH on Monday. It will be open to the media for filming and photos.
The state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.
It was shipped shortly after the Food and Drug Administration issued its authorization last week, following a rigorous review that determined the vaccine is both effective and safe.