Arkansas to administer first COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline workers today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline workers from the Arkansas Department of Health will be the first in Arkansas to receive COVID-19 vaccinations today.

The vaccinations will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) auditorium in Little Rock, according to a release from ADH on Monday. It will be open to the media for filming and photos.

The state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

At 8:10am today the State of Arkansas received our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. I expect additional shipments to be received today, all for our health care workers. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 14, 2020

It was shipped shortly after the Food and Drug Administration issued its authorization last week, following a rigorous review that determined the vaccine is both effective and safe.