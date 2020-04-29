Arkansas to allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in on May 11, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Restaurants in Arkansas will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services on May 11, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday.

Restaurants will be limited to 33 percent occupancy in phase one and social distancing will be required between patrons and tables, Hutchinson said.

“I recognize that 33 percent is not enough for some restaurants to cover the overhead, but that’s where we need to start at this particular time” Hutchinson said.

If phase one is successful, capacity will raise to 67 percent in phase two. If that is successful, phase three would be full occupancy, the governor said.

Gov. Hutchinson had previously announced several decision points leading up to the May 4 target date for lifting some restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, including allowing dine-in at restaurants.

The remaining decisions will be announced as follows: