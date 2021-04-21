Arkansas to honor country legend Johnny Cash with holiday

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 1992, file photo, singers Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas. The Arkansas House on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, gave unanimous final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who plans to sign it. AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” voting 92-0 to send the measure to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it, according to his office. The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won’t be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state’s latest effort to honor Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates. A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

