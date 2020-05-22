Arkansas to lift restrictions on elective surgeries

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Graphics)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state is once again lessening restrictions on elective surgeries.

Beginning Monday, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said current restrictions surrounding the health of a patient and length of a hospital stay will be removed for elective surgeries.

He said for most patients, COVID-19 testing will still be required within 72 hours of a procedure antigen testing can also be used if available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers