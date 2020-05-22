Arkansas to lift restrictions on elective surgeries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state is once again lessening restrictions on elective surgeries.

Beginning Monday, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said current restrictions surrounding the health of a patient and length of a hospital stay will be removed for elective surgeries.

He said for most patients, COVID-19 testing will still be required within 72 hours of a procedure antigen testing can also be used if available.