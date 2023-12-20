LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas residents are set to receive $4.7 million in restitution payments as part of a $700 million multi-state settlement with Google.
Attorney General Tim Griffin was one of 53 attorneys general that were part of the settlement.
People eligible for payment are those who made purchases on the Google Play store between August 2016 and September 2023.
You will not have to submit a claim. You will receive automatic payment through PayPal or Venmo.
Griffin released a statement saying:
A bipartisan group of 53 attorneys general has settled with Google, requiring the company to pay $700 million and to stop its anticompetitive practices. Of the $700 million, Google will pay $630 million in restitution, including a little more than $4.7 million to Arkansans who were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive conduct. The other $70 million are penalties that will be paid out to the states and territories that sued Google.
The primary issue in this suit was that Google monopolized the market for Android app distribution and in-app payment processing, using anti-competitive practices to limit consumer access to rival app stores. I am pleased with the outcome of this case and glad that affected Arkansans will receive restitution.Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin