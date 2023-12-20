LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas residents are set to receive $4.7 million in restitution payments as part of a $700 million multi-state settlement with Google.

Attorney General Tim Griffin was one of 53 attorneys general that were part of the settlement.

People eligible for payment are those who made purchases on the Google Play store between August 2016 and September 2023.

You will not have to submit a claim. You will receive automatic payment through PayPal or Venmo.

Griffin released a statement saying: