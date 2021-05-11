Arkansas to receive $5 billion from federal government

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will receive $5 billion from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says the money will go to education institutions, cities and counties, and the state. The state will get $1.57 billion.

The governor signed an executive order today creating the American Rescue Plan steering committee that will meet to decide how to spend the more than $1 billion which will be sent to the state in two installments.

“Some state’s will receive it all at once, but because our economy has recovered more quickly, they’re sending us half and the other half will be sent down the road,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas has until December of 2024 to spend the American Rescue Plan money allotted.