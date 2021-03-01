Arkansas to receive first doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A third COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to the state and this one is a single-shot dose.

The FDA authorized emergency use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Saturday.

Data shows the one-dose shot is 85% effective against the most serious COVID-19 illnesses and 100% vaccine in preventing COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said Arkansans can expect to start seeing these shots by the end of this week or early next and the number of shots in the first supply is looking hopeful.

Dr. Dillaha said the first round of shots to the state will be 24,400. The main focus for the shots early on will be for those in phase 1B who still have not gotten the vaccine, like school faculty and those 65 and older.

She said this vaccine in particular will have a positive impact on the number of people able to get it.

“The fact that this is only a one-dose vaccine, then we will be able to vaccinate twice as many people with the same number of doses so I think it will go faster.”

