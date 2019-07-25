Arkansas to spend over $100 million on Bella Vista Bypass

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A Missouri company will be paid $102 million to complete two sections of the Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass in Arkansas.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, Arkansas should be able to keep its promise of having the roadway open in 2022.

The construction bids, opened by the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, showed Emery Sapp & Company of Columbia, Missouri will be paid $66.6 million to complete a single-point urban interchange.

The interchange will be at the south end of the project in Bentonville that will connect the bypass with U.S. 71 and I-49.

Additionally, Sapp will be paid to finish the final 2.5 miles of the bypass in Arkansas that’s near the Missouri state line.

The work will cost an estimated $35.2 million, according to the NWA Council.

The Bella Vista Bypass also includes a still-to-be-completed project in Missouri that covers about five miles, and the states have synced up their jobs well.

All three projects, the two in Arkansas and the one in Missouri, should be completed in 2022.

