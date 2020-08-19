Arkansas to submit application to FEMA for enhanced unemployment compensation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas will submit an application to FEMA to receive $300 per week for enhanced unemployment compensation.

Governor Hutchinson says this is based on Arkansas’ need and preliminary legislative action at the federal level.

“This will put us ahead of the curve and if all the systems say go, we will be earlier in line to get those benefits to the Arkansans in need,” Gov. Hutchinson says.

FEMA will still need to process the application and approve it.

“This isn’t the $600 that they did have and it’s not the $400 it could be, this is $300 but that’s a level that’s very important to those in need,” Gov. Hutchinson says.

The governor warns that the benefits are still weeks away and federal guidance could still change.