FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week May 1-7 to spotlight the contributions of the U.S. travel industry and the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme “Future of Travel.”

“Arkansas is planning for a future that will strengthen The Natural State’s tourism industry and economy,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are exploring how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations, and reconnects Americans to each other and the world.”

Arkansas communities and Welcome Centers across the state are hosting giveaways and small events to celebrate travel and its impact on the state’s economy. Travelers can also share their photos and experiences exploring The Natural State.

They can go to arkansas.com/futureoftravel to upload vacation photos for a chance to be featured on Arkansas Tourism’s social media pages and website. Travelers can also post to social media with the hashtags #VisitArkansas and #NTTW22.

“There is so much to discover in The Natural State,” said Travis Napper, director of Arkansas Tourism. “At Arkansas.com, you can view our monthly digital publication ‘Discover Arkansas,’ which highlights events, activities and trip ideas all across the state. You can also order print publications to help plan your next vacation and sign up for monthly emails that feature deals and coupons for attractions. There’s no better time to start planning your Arkansas adventure.”

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the United States. The 39th annual event arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.