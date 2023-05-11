LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced May 10 that Arkansas consumers misled by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks in the mail through May 2023.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, 37,343 Arkansas customers will share in the state’s $1,135,660 portion of the settlement. $141 million will be distributed among 4.4 million people across the country in a multistate agreement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“It is gratifying to see Arkansans be made whole through this settlement after being misled into paying for a free service,” Griffin said.

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

The release says qualifying Arkansans who were Turbo Tax customers during 2016-18 will receive their refunds automatically. The amount a customer receives is determined by whether the customer used TurboTax for one, two or three years. The dates established for the mailing of checks to eligible consumers are April 24 through May 10.

To ensure you receive a legitimate check, the attorney general’s office offers these tips: