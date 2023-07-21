ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced today that the unemployment rate in the state has dropped again.

A release from the group, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 2.7% in May to 2.6% in June.

“This sets another record low unemployment rate for the state. At 3.6%, the United States’ jobless rate also declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month,” the release said.

Arkansas unemployment has been dropping steadily since November 2022, when the state had a 3.5% rate. Its most recent peak was in April 2020 of 10.1%, the month after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.