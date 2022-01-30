Little Rock, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reported it’s lowest unemployment rate this week at 3.1%.

However, some industries are seeing a loss in workers. The two sectors hit the hardest in the state include healthcare and education. 2,200 jobs were lost in educational and health services in Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson said it is something state leaders are keeping an eye on.

“It’s a reminder of the strain our workforce sees and feels during this pandemic and omicron is part of the cause as some leave the workforce as they call into the great resignation across America,” Hutchinson said.

However, trade, transportaion and utilities saw an increase in jobs over the past year.

Gov. Hutchinson said state leaders are working to address the open jobs in education and healthcare.

“We’re working hard with the legislature to raise our teachers salary which we took steps on this year,” Hutchinson said. “…we are looking at ways if we need to increase our nurse education programs so that is a possibility and step that we can take as well.”