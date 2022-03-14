FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.3 percent in December 2021 to 3.2 percent in January 2022.

The December 2021 rate was revised up from 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent. According to the latest report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 4,142, a result of 5,126 more employed and 984 fewer unemployed Arkansans.

The United States’ jobless rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 4.0 percent in January 2022.

The annual revision of Arkansas’ civilian labor force data shows that seasonally adjusted employment was over-estimated throughout 2021, while unemployment was slightly over-estimated from May to November 2021.

Based on the updated estimates, Arkansas’ unemployment rate began January 2021 at 4.9 percent and slowly decreased throughout the year to reach a low of 3.3 percent in December, slightly higher than originally estimated. Susan Price, BLS Program Operations Manager

All updated statewide data is available here.