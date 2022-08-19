FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an August 19 report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, seasonally-adjusted unemployment in the state increased to 3.3 percent in July.

That number marks a one-tenth of one percent increase over June’s 3.2 percent total. Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,048, a result of 1,084 more unemployed and 36 fewer employed Arkansans.

The national jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in July, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in July, pushed up by the slight increase in the number of unemployed Arkansans. While employment stalled this month, there are 33,357 more employed Arkansans compared to July 2021 and the labor force participation rate has increased by half a percentage point.”

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs declined 2,900 in July to 1,312,200. One major industry sector posted losses, more than offsetting gains in eight industry sectors. The number of jobs in government fell by 10,800.

Seasonal declines were reported in both local government-educational services (-9,600) and in state government-educational services (-1,500), due to the summer break at public schools and universities.

Educational and health services added 2,600 jobs. All hiring in that sector occurred in health care and social assistance (+3,000), offset by seasonal losses in educational services (-400).

Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 1,900. Gains were posted across all subsectors. Employment in manufacturing rose by 1,100, with most of the expansions in nondurable goods manufacturing (+800).

Other statistics of note:

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 12,800 jobs.

Jobs in educational and health services rose by 7,400.

Jobs in manufacturing increased by 7,000.

Leisure and hospitality employment rose by 6,600.

Professional and business services added 5,700 jobs.

More information about Labor Force Statistics is available here.