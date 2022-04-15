LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent between February and March.

According to the report, the state’s civilian labor force rose by 4,508, a result of 5,255 more employed and 747 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S. jobless rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.8 percent in February to 3.6 percent in March.

Compared to March 2021, Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs are up 33,300. Over-the-year growth was posted in seven major industry sectors, with four sectors adding 4,500 or more jobs each.

The number of employed Arkansans increased 5,255 between February and March, making the third consecutive month of employment gains. Currently, there are 31,600 more employed Arkansans compared to March 2021. Susan Price, BLS Program Operations Manager

All of the latest unemployment data can be found here.