Arkansas’ unemployment rate remains stable

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More Arkansans are holding a job.

The Division of Workforce Services released data that shows Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained unchanged.

From April to May, it sat at 4.4%.

Despite the stability, Arkansas has seen a major boost of those in the workforce.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from May 2020 to May 2021, the number of employed Arkansans has grown by more than 61,000.

Arkansas is doing better than the U.S. unemployment rate which has also decreased.

“The state’s unemployment rate continues to be more than a full percentage point below the national average,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “It is also encouraging that the state saw growth in jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, and food services. Our workforce is in a transition now. Some are seeking retraining opportunities and others are delaying their return to employment. With workforce training programs available and with the urgent demand for workers, this is an excellent time for those who left the labor force during the pandemic to transition to a higher-skills job or a better-paying job.”

Currently it is at 5.8%, down from from 6.2% in May.

