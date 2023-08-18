LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Arkansas unemployment rate remained stable in July.

According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6% from the June to July.

Data shows the number of Arkansas employed in the state rose to 1,351,403, while unemployment dropped by 309. Compared to July 2022, there are more than 26,000 state residents employed and nearly 10,000 fewer unemployed Arkansas.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs dropped by 11,400 and officials say that is related to summer break at educational facilities. Officials said that jobs in government and private education and health services also saw a decrease.

Agency officials said that jobs in all other major industry sectors remained stable over the month. Data shows that the greatest growth over the year was in leisure and hospitality.

To view the the full report and previous unemployment rates in Arkansas head to DWS.Arkansas.gov.