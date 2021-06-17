Arkansas United, Engage NWA host celebration for new naturalized citizens

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some new citizens were welcomed to Northwest Arkansas with open arms.

On June 17, Arkansas United and Engage NWA hosted a community celebration for Northwest Arkansas’ newest naturalized citizens and the educators who helped them.

Mireya Reith, with Arkansas United adds the celebration is perfect timing, in the lead up to Independence Day.

“And on the cusp of Fourth of July to be able to celebrate citizenship and what citizenship means to our democracy in this state and in this country,” Reith said.

Ilsin Soto was one of those celebrated today, she talked about how much her citizenship means to her, and how much it’ll help her and her family.

“I am happy for…It’s more benefit for me, for my family, for my job,” Soto said.

Arkansas United announced it’ll offer free legal workshops to support those who are ready to start their journey to citizenship.