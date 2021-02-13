Arkansas United helps minority communities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An immigrant rights group is concerned about the lack of support they are seeing in their community affected by COVID-19.

Arkansas United partnered with St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Springdale and local high schools to provide food and other basic needs.

They held a distribution drive-by Saturday at the church to hand out food and feminine hygiene products to those who need it.

“During these times, it’s been difficult for a lot of people, so just the fact that we’re able to help even a fraction of our community really means a lot to us,” said Hana Mehal, President of Arkansas United Youth Committee.

The committee, most of whom are immigrants themselves, also conducted a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign.

They said they hoped to motivate latin-x members of the community to get vaccines when it is their turn.