Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Arkansas United hosts virtual election watch party

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas United was hard at work on Election Day to make sure the Latinx, Asian and immigrant community was well informed of the voting deadline, and to answer any questions on handing in absentee ballots.

The group also offered rides and interpretation at the polls, while hosting a virtual watch party.

Mireya Raith with Arkansas United says no matter the results the state has to work together.

“We firmly believe there’s things we’re going to be able to celebrate, but there’s still things that we’re going to have to work toward and the only way we’re going to that is together and unified as a state,” she said.

The non-partisan group will hold a press conference with state and national leaders today to discuss its hopes for the future of the electoral system and how to make it more inclusive to the immigrant community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Arkansas United hosts virtual election watch party

News /

Washington County Democrats host small, virtual party

News /

Arkansas local, state ballot results

News /

Lioneld Jordan re-elected as Fayetteville Mayor

News /

Biden addresses supporters

Not for Publication /

Kevin Flores 1st Latino elected to Springdale City Council

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers