Arkansas United hosts virtual election watch party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas United was hard at work on Election Day to make sure the Latinx, Asian and immigrant community was well informed of the voting deadline, and to answer any questions on handing in absentee ballots.

The group also offered rides and interpretation at the polls, while hosting a virtual watch party.

Mireya Raith with Arkansas United says no matter the results the state has to work together.

“We firmly believe there’s things we’re going to be able to celebrate, but there’s still things that we’re going to have to work toward and the only way we’re going to that is together and unified as a state,” she said.

The non-partisan group will hold a press conference with state and national leaders today to discuss its hopes for the future of the electoral system and how to make it more inclusive to the immigrant community.