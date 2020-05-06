Arkansas unrolls new COVID-19 guidelines website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is making it easier for you to find out about the latest guidelines issued by state leaders.
Steuart Walton with the Economic Recovery Task Force announced a new website will launch Friday, May 8.
It’ll be a resource for business owners, employees, and other Arkansans to find out about the latest directives in a consolidated area.
