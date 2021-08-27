Arkansas veteran working to help get translators out of Afghanistan

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas veteran, Austin Dixon, served two tours in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013. Now, he is trying to get the translators he worked with out of the country.

Dixon said he has been in contact with his former translators a lot these past few weeks.

“I’ve been up several nights, more or less all night long, talking to them,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he has been communicating with several former translators and is trying to help them any way he can.

“I started trying to help them and figure it out and then the situation rapidly deteriorated, and then Kabul fell and it’s just been crazy,” Dixon said.

Stephen Coger, founder and director of Arkansas Immigrant Defense, has also been helping Dixon get the translators out of Afghanistan. Coger said he has been in contact with lawmakers to try and get the word out about people in Afghanistan that need assistance.

“We’re working with a few friends who are vets, and we’re working with elected officials, particularly Senator Cotton’s office, to try to get people’s names and family members’ names onto the State Department’s list,” Coger said.

Dixon said his former translators are in hiding, and as time passes their situation becomes grimmer.

“There’s been a significant drop in the morale of the guys, they’re starting to lose hope,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he is saddened and angry about the events unfolding in Afghanistan, but he remains committed to helping those who helped him while serving in the military.