FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two married Northwest Arkansas veterans share their love stories and what keeps the romance going.

Some of the best love stories are from those who stick together through the most trying situations.

Dixie and Kivel Weaver have been married for 68 years. They live together at the Arkansas State Veterans Center. Originally from the Fort Smith area, they have traveled the world together while Kivel served in the air force.

“It has its ups and downs,” said Dixie Weaver. “He’s been 18 months to Okinawa, and a year to Vietnam, and then we went three years to to Hawaii, and then four years to Germany. So we haven’t always had family close.”

Although the hardships haven’t dulled their spark, and their newest battle won’t either. Kivel was diagnosed with dementia three years ago.

“It’s a disease and I lose patience sometimes with that, and I think he should remember,” said Dixie Weaver. “Then I have to tell myself it’s not him, that’s not him. It’s like the flu or something, but it never goes away.”

Another veteran facing a similar disease continues to write his love story with his wife as well. Dwight Schafer served in the Navy and was the youngest pilot to get his wings. He was only 20 years old. He lives at the Magnolia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rogers and his wife Helena visits him as much as she can.

Even though both couples are enjoying the Valentine’s Day activities together at their living facilities, this holiday is much different than years past.

“He always gave me a big bouquet of red roses, and we go out to dinner to one of our favorite places, just the two of us,” said Helena Hitchborn-Schafer.

They even shared their secrets on a happy marriage such as always being yourself, kissing every day and night and having patience for one another.