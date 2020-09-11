Arkansas Victims of 9/11

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Six months ago, the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case was reported in Arkansas and it came from an out-of-state traveler. Today, there are 953 deaths in the Natural State and 1,100 new positive cases in one day, according to state officials.

There have been 67,911 cumulative cases with 61,245 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).