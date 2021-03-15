Arkansas virus cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s still considering removing Arkansas’ mask mandate at the end of March even as many residents turn down a coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Republican governor said the vaccine skepticism in the state is “troubling.”

As of Sunday, nearly 300,000 people in Arkansas had been fully vaccinated, or about 10% of the state’s population.

The state reported 130 new cases of the virus and 19 more deaths Sunday, while hospitalizations continue to decline.