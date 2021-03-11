Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop to lowest since summer

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest number since the summer.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said the hospitalizations dropped by 16 to 301.

That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has reported since 285 were in the hospital on July 3.

The state’s total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began rose to 325,700.

The state’s active cases, which don’t include people who have died or recovered, dropped by 234 to 3,227.

Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths rose by 25 to 5,382, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 16 of the deaths occurred in January and were reported late.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

