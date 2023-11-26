Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas volleyball learned its postseason fate today at a watch party for the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selection Show.

The No. 9 Razorbacks earned a 3 seed and will play Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 8pm. The Hogs finished 25-5 overall and 15-3 in SEC play. The 25 victories were the most for the program since 1999. Jason Watson’s squad finished tied with Tennessee for second place in the conference.

If the Hogs advance, they matchup against the winners of TCU and Florida State. The top overall seed in the tournament Nebraska is the 1 seed in Arkansas’ quarter of the bracket.

It marks the second NCAA Tournament appearance in Coach Watson’s career. The Hogs look to be the first Arkansas squad to win two games in the NCAA Tournament since 1998.