FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.

According to the Arkansas voter procedure law, voting machines will time out after five minutes of inactivity.

The Washington county director of elections, Jennifer Price says the automatic shut-off is not to rush you, it’s to make sure your vote is secured.

“The machine will time out after five minutes, but this is only if you’re just not doing anything, and so we don’t want voters to be concerned about this,” –said Price.

Price says automatic shutoffs can occur when voters are not familiarized with candidates and ballot issues.

The press secretary for the Arkansas secretary of state’s office, Chris Powell says educating yourself before voting day is always helpful.

“Sample ballots are required to be posted at the polling location if someone wants to review that before they go to the voting machine,” –said, Powell.

Powell says he considers the time-out as an election security feature, nothing voters should fear.

“For their vote, to make sure that it’s being cast the way that you want it to be cast,” –said, Powell.

Powell and Price both understand this time can be overwhelming and want to ensure voters have an accurate vote.

“We definitely allow the voter the time they need to cast their ballot and that’s the most important thing a voter will never be rushed,” –said, Price.