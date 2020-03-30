Arkansas waives penalties for late motor vehicle registration and tag renewal through April 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is waiving penalties for late motor vehicle registration and tag renewal through April 16, 2020.

Law enforcement throughout the state are being notified of the waiver, according to the DFA.

Vehicle registration and renewal may be completed online at https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/. Renewal is also available by phone at 1-800-941-2580.

There are 2.8 million registered vehicles in the state.

You can read the full notice from the DFA here.