Walmart employees in Arkansas receive $9.3 million in cash bonuses today

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart employees in Arkansas received a special cash bonus in their paychecks on Thursday.

The bonus awards $300 to to full-time hourly employees and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary employees and $400 to assistant managers. Walmart associates must have been employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify.

The Bentonville-based retailer first announced the bonuses in May Nationwide, they amount to more than $390 million.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.

