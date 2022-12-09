LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is looking to be a leader in flying cars, drone deliveries and autonomous vehicles.

It’s all a part of the state’s Future Mobility Report presented to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Dec. 8.

Hutchinson says the state’s commitment to mobility will benefit all Arkansans.

“The supply chain will work better if we can bring in these new modes of transportation and we can increase the efficiency,” Hutchinson said. “So, it makes a difference in everybody’s life. Certainly, we all want to have the best paying jobs and this fits in with our emphasis on computer science.”

The Future Mobility Council chair Cyrus Sigari says there are three key recommendations from the report Arkansas should follow.

“Creation of an Arkansas innovation fund, which we’ve got $125 million out of the state surplus and about $125 million matched by the private sector to invest in the startup ecosystem here in Arkansas,” Sigari said.

Sigari says the other recommendations include creating an institute of advanced mobility at the University of Arkansas and creating policies to ensure companies can operate safely and efficiently.

The governor hopes the state legislature begins to tackle mobility policies in the upcoming legislative session.