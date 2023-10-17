FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team was projected by the media to finish within the top half of the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league Monday. Picked to finish sixth, this year marks the fifth straight time, all in the Mike Neighbors era, the Hogs were chosen to finish in the top half of the SEC by the media, and ninth time overall in the program’s 33-year history in the league.
A panel of media members from the SEC and national media selected the preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams. The panel chose the reigning NCAA Champion LSU to win the conference and Angel Reese to collect SEC Player of the Year honors. The SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Preseason Team will be unveiled next week.
The Hogs are coming off their fifth straight postseason qualification and fourth year being ranked inside the top 50 in the RPI/NET, one of two SEC schools to do so. With a 24-13 season, the Hogs ended in the Postseason WNIT Great 8, returning eight players from last season’s team, including three starters, as well as bringing in a No. 17 recruiting class in the country as ranked by ESPN.
SEC Tip Off ’24 is set for Thursday, Oct. 19 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Head coach Mike Neighbors will be in attendance with student-athletes Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer. The three will be live on the SEC Network set from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. CT.
2023-24 SEC Preseason Media Poll
1. LSU
2. South Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. Ole Miss
5. Mississippi State
6. Arkansas
7. Georgia
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Florida
11. Missouri
12. Auburn
13. Kentucky
14. Vanderbilt
Preseason Player of the Year
Angel Reese, LSU
Preseason All-SEC First Team
Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Hailey Van Lith, LSU
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Preseason All-SEC Second Team
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Jewel Spear, Tennessee
Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt