FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team was projected by the media to finish within the top half of the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league Monday. Picked to finish sixth, this year marks the fifth straight time, all in the Mike Neighbors era, the Hogs were chosen to finish in the top half of the SEC by the media, and ninth time overall in the program’s 33-year history in the league.

A panel of media members from the SEC and national media selected the preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams. The panel chose the reigning NCAA Champion LSU to win the conference and Angel Reese to collect SEC Player of the Year honors. The SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Preseason Team will be unveiled next week.

The Hogs are coming off their fifth straight postseason qualification and fourth year being ranked inside the top 50 in the RPI/NET, one of two SEC schools to do so. With a 24-13 season, the Hogs ended in the Postseason WNIT Great 8, returning eight players from last season’s team, including three starters, as well as bringing in a No. 17 recruiting class in the country as ranked by ESPN.

SEC Tip Off ’24 is set for Thursday, Oct. 19 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Head coach Mike Neighbors will be in attendance with student-athletes Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer. The three will be live on the SEC Network set from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. CT.

2023-24 SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. LSU

2. South Carolina

3. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi State

6. Arkansas

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Florida

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Kentucky

14. Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Hailey Van Lith, LSU

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jewel Spear, Tennessee

Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt