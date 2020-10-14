Arkansas weekly flu report for 10/10/20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public.
Since September 27, 2020, 31 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.8 percent among public schools.
To date, no influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, but one death was reported the last week of 2019-20 season (last week in September), which will increase the total of 2019-20 to 125 influenza-related deaths.
