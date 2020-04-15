Arkansas will decide when to reopen businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the national debate on when to reopen the economy continues, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas will do what’s best for the state.

Governors from the east and west coasts have joined together to discuss reopening their state’s commerce.

President Donald Trump then announced he has the ultimate authority to decide when businesses will resume as normal.

Gov. Hutchinson said despite the President’s sentiment, Arkansas will do what is needed for the state, adding the state is positioned to continue sustaining the existing public health measures for more than 90 days.

“We will make decisions based upon the best public health advice, that’s what we’re going to listen to. Balanced with the essential needs of our society to move and to make a living,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson said he is set to have a call soon with several Governors in the region to discuss the reopening of commerce.