BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ quest for its elusive first college baseball national title will continue Saturday against a Stanford program that won its two in 1986 and 1987.

The Razorbacks (43-19) and Pac-12 regular season and tournament champ Stanford (47-16) will meet in in either a 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The two teams met on Feb. 27 in a tournament in Round Rock, Texas with the Cardinal winning 5-0.

“It never gets old, it’s hard,” Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn said of getting to the CWS. “What never gets old is the satisfaction and smiles on the player’s faces. I mean, it’s something they’ll never forget. That’s probably what I enjoy the most honestly now.”

The Cardinal, who have won 22 of their last 24 games and are the No. 2 national seed, clinched their CWS spot win on Monday with a 10-5 home win over Connecticut (49-15).

The Huskies jumped in front 3-0 and knocked out Stanford starter Joey Dixon before he recorded an out in the top of the first, but rallied behind its offense.

That included Kody Huff’s grand slam during a six-run fourth inning that put his team up 8-3 as Stanford bounced back with two wins after losing the opener of its Super Regional.

Arkansas booked its CWS berth Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over host North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Brady Slavens’ RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth chased home Peyton Stovall with the game-winning runs.

“We’ve known all year how good we can be and the potential of the team,” Slavens said.

“You know, it’s not going to click all year for us, and we knew that, but I think this team likes feeling like their back’s up against the wall.”

Arkansas had lost four straight games, six of eight and 8 of 12 before winning a regional in Stillwater, Okla., and a Super Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“I think that for some reason, that really gets us more confident and makes us hit more, and I guess we like playing with the pressure,” Slavens said. “So, it’s just been a crazy year and we’re clicking at the right time. I’m just so happy that we can go to Omaha.”

The Arkansas baseball program is making its 11th overall CWS appearance – seven under Van Horn – and third in the last four tournaments, including a 2018 one when they were just one victory away from winning it all.

Arkansas is one of at least three SEC Western Division teams in the college baseball’s final eight along with Texas A&M and Ole Miss (37-22).

Auburn (40-19) is bidding to give the division half of the eight-team field if it can knock off Oregon State (47-16) on Monday night.

The Auburn-Oregon State winner will face Ole Miss in the other Saturday CWS game.

Texas and Oklahoma, two teams committed to joining the SEC in 2025, are in the other four-team CWS bracket along with Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

That bracket gets action going Friday with the Aggies (42-18) facing the Sooners (42-22) and the Longhorns (47-20) battling the Irish (40-15).

Ironically that SEC contingent does not include No. 1 Tennessee, who visiting Notre Dame eliminated 7-3 on Sunday.

“I mean, it’s hard to get there. I feel bad for them,” Van Horn said of Tennessee. “I would have felt bad for Notre Dame if they would’ve lost. It’s tough getting this far in the season and falling one game short.

“It’s hard, and I’m sure they’ll be good again next year.”

• • •

Stanford starter Quinn Mathews (9-2, 2.60) allowed just 2 hits, walked four and fanned a then career-high 10 over six innings in the earlier game between the two elite programs.

He loaded the bases with Razorbacks in the fifth, but got out of it without any runs scoring.

Matthews finished the season 9-1 with a 2.62 ERA. He pitched 93 1/2 innings with 106 strikeouts, 46 walks and 67 hits allowed.

Freshman Hagen Smith started that game for Arkansas, giving up 3 runs in 2 1/3 innings while fanning a trio.

The other pitchers Arkansas used that day were Issac Bracken, Heston Tole, Elijah Test and Miller Pleimann, who combined for 6 2/3 innings in relief while allowing just two runs.