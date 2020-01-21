Arkansas woman finds Uber adventure in Denver after canceled flight

DENVER – An Arkansas woman’s recent trip to Colorado took an unexpected turn.

Katlyn Gardenhire had flown to Denver to meet her boyfriend, but when his flight was canceled, she found herself all alone.

That was, until she called for a Uber to take her to a scenic spot for a little hiking.

Her trip to Red Rocks Trail was 30 minutes outside the city and gave her time to strike up a conversation with her Uber driver.

Gardenhire says she could tell the driver needed someone to talk to, so she invited him to hike with her. They ended up spending the whole day together. They lunched, visited downtown and even went ice skating! In the middle of all that they found out they had something in common.

“I remember thinking how crazy. I meet this stranger, he’s my Uber driver, I end up spending the day with him and we have the same birthday? I don’t think that’s a coincidence. It was weird,” she says.

Gardenhire posted about the adventure on Facebook and her post has been shared hundreds of times.

She hopes this story encourages others to be kind and be present in the moment.

She plans on getting together with her Uber driver – Robert, the next time she’s in Denver.