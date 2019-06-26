Arkansas woman makes state history

For the first time in Arkansas history, a woman has been appointed to serve full-term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Anne Marie Doramus of Little Rock will begin serving a seven-year term in July as a commissioner. She is replacing outgoing commissioner Ford Overton.

Doramus said she is honored to fulfill this position.

“Growing up, I was so fortunate to have my father pass on to me a love for the outdoors, and that is what I intend to do in this new role for the next generation,” Doramus stated in a news release. “Passing the torch of conservation is essential as we work to uphold the natural state’s reputation of being a sportsmen’s paradise – not just for the sports involving hooks and bullets, but also for the hikers, bikers, paddlers, bird watchers and many more.

She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas and is vice president of special projects and sales of a national wholesale distribution company based in Little Rock. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors for the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, the release states.

Also, she’s a founding member of the Arkansas Outdoor Society.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated, “This appointment is significant not only because she is the first woman appointed to a full seven-year term, but she also brings a fresh perspective in terms of what it might take to connect a new generation to the Arkansas outdoors.”