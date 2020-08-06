Arkansas woman spends quarantine creating luxury coop for chickens

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) — You could say they live a life, a peck above the rest. A Sherwood woman spent her quarantine making a luxury coop for her flock of chickens.

“Things just kind of got out of control, we were bored,” said Heather Kinder.

It’s a full flock in Heather’s Sherwood back yard.

“Actually someone is laying an egg right now,” said Kinder.

But these feathered friends are more like family and quarantine has been good to them.

“So we decided to give the girls a new quarantine coop haha”, said Heather.

But this is no laughing matter, these hens have it from a crystal chandelier to art, even curtains. It took about six weeks to create the custom coop and don’t worry, some of the crafting is practical.

“We added the doors on the side to make egg collection easy so we didn’t have to open and close the front door to disturb the hens,” said Heather.

At the end of the day, Heather says her girls deserve the best.

“We figured we could give a little bit back to them because they really do give us a lot. They give us fresh eggs and tons of hours of enjoyment,” said Heather.