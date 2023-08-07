BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Arkansas women’s basketball team passed its first of three overseas tour tests in Croatia and Greece with incredible ease.

Emrie Ellis had 19 points and 6 rebounds and Saylor Poffenbarger 18 points, 10 boards and 5 assists as the Razorbacks jumped to a 29-0 lead and went on to crush the InCrotia AllStars 124-12 Monday in Split, Croatia.

Arkansas forced 38 turnovers with 26 of them coming via steals and ended the game on a 23-0 spree while blanking its foe in the final quarter.

It was the most points ever scored by an Arkansas team on a European Tour.

“It was not 40 Minutes of Hell yet, but 20 minutes I thought was pretty good of our press,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “I thought it really set the tone for the rest of the game. It is something that we have talked about all summer long adding and it really just sets the tone for the rest of the game.

“Even when we didn’t press (after the first quarter), it really set the tone of this mentality.”

Freshman Jenna Lawrence had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals and a block as Arkansas ripped out to 43-1 at the end of first quarter, 70-7 at halftime and 101-12 heading into the final quarter.

The six steals by Lawrence, a 6-3 forward and former Farmington star, tied an Arkansas tour record while Poffenbarger’s double-double was the second in tour history.

“It felt awesome,” Lawrence said. “I was a little nervous before the game, but whenever I got out there I just started shooting so it felt natural. I’m a shooter. I like to shoot and I can defend, too.

“I’m lengthy so people have trouble passing it over my long arms. That may be a record. I don’t know that I have ever had six steals. Maybe in high school. It was fun.”

Carley Keats added 13 points while Maryam Dauda had 12 points and 9 rebounds, Sasha Goforth 12 points and 7 boards and Taliah Scott 10 points to round out double figure scorers.

Makayla Daniels chipped in 9 points, Samara Spencer 5 points and 5 assists, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Maryan Archer 4 points each, Karley Johnson 3 points and 6 rebounds and Loren Lindsey 4 caroms.

No one played more than 22 minutes and no one less than 11 as Neighbors made wholesale changes.

“I thought it was really good to see a number of rotations come in and play in four-minute stretches. It was a good way to get this trip started.”

The Razorbacks will next face ŽKK Budućnost Podgorica Wednesday at 12:30 in in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Arkansas will finish up it tour Sunday at 10 a.m. in Athens with a game against a Canadian foe in the University of Regina.