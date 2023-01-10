LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Young girls lined up early outside the capitol steps in Little Rock on Jan. 10 to witness history.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp swore in Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the House chambers, making her the first female governor of Arkansas.

“At the dawn of a new day, a turning point in the history of Arkansas. We’ll usher in a new era of good jobs, great schools, safer streets and stronger families,” Sanders said in her speech.

It is an exciting moment not just for the girls outside, but for women already serving the state.

“It makes me very proud,” said Arkansas State Rep. Robin Lundstrum. “I was the first female elected in my district. But, it was an election on issues, and it just happened to be that I was a female. And, I’m excited for Sarah. She has been doing her homework. She’s prepared, and she’s going to hit the ground running.”

An hour into her tenure, Sanders took her message to the people waiting in front of the capitol steps as the nation’s youngest governor.

“So today, let us begin a new chapter in the story of Arkansas to be written by a new generation of proud Arkansas sons and daughters,” Sanders said. “Now, this new generation assumes this mantle of leadership not to be caretakers of the status quo but to be change-makers for the people of Arkansas.”