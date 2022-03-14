Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Women’s Commission will meet in Fayetteville at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

According to a press release, the Commission is studying and analyzing women’s labor participation rates, women’s entry into STEM fields and entrepreneurship and barriers to entry for women entering the workforce.

More information about the Arkansas Women’s Commission can be found at women.arkansas.gov.

The meeting will be available to watch on YouTube.