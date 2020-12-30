Arkansas women’s golf releases 2021 spring schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas women’s golf will play in five regular-season events this spring, head coach Shauna Taylor said.

The team competed in three events in the fall, including hosting the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, a tournament the Razorbacks won.

Arkansas will play in Florida twice, South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana to close out the 2021 regular season. The SEC Championship will take place in mid-April in Birmingham, Alabama, while the NCAA Regionals and NCAA Championships will be in May.

I am super excited to finally have our 2021 schedule in place. I feel like this is one of the best schedules we have put together in quite some time. It will test our team every week while preparing us for the Championship segment beginning in April. After competing in three events in the fall, we added an additional tournament to help us prepare early in the season down in Florida. Each week we will be competing on great golf courses against some of the best teams in the country. We pride ourselves on playing difficult schedules like this one that helps our team prepare for winning. Head Coach Shauna Taylor

SCHEDULE:

UCF Challenge in 2021 in Orlando, Florida from January 31 to February 2

Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida from February 14 to February 16

Gamecock Intercollegiate in Columbia, South Carolina from March 1 to March 3

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia from March 19 to March 21

LSU Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge from April 6 to April 7

The SEC Championship begins a week after they play LSU.