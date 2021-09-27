Arkansas working hard to distribute the booster doses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since Friday, and between now and then, local pharmacies say there has been an influx of people looking for one.

We connected with the pharmacy director for Collier Drug on Dickson. She says in the three days they’ve been offering walk-in booster shots; they’ve already distributed the amount of vaccine they usually do in a week.

“We as a company had probably given over 600 doses since Friday, not including Sunday because we don’t vaccinate on Sunday,” says Breanna Neumann, pharmacy director for Collier Drug.

Neumann says it’s a turnout that’s been significant but not surprising.

“But we’re prepared for it; about a week ago, I placed an order for an extra tray, so we’ve got ample supply and more coming in this week,” says Neumann.

Local pharmacies weren’t the only ones preparing for the influx.

“We made sure logistically that we were in the right position,” says the program manager of the state’s vaccine rollout, Colonel Robert Ator.

Colonel Ator says calculating the additional amount of vaccine Arkansas needed to order was challenging with conflicting reports on eligible demographics.

But with those specifics sorted, he’s ordering enough to meet the demand while not being wasteful will not be the issue.

“It’s going to be having the right number of people to give the vaccine,” says Col. Ator.

Another aspect Neumann says Colliers is on top of.

“We partnered with Nurses Crushing COVID, and we’ve got a couple of nurses here today helping out with the increased demand,” says Neumann.

Collier Drug says they’ll be taking booster walking ins Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will also be holding a vaccination drive-through with Centerton Fire Department from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.