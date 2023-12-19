CONWAY, Ark. – An Arkansas World War II veteran was buried on American soil almost eight decades after he was killed in action.

It was not the funeral of a 102-year-old, but the celebration of a 22-year-old coming home and it meant everything to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Kenyon Brindley.

“Finally, when I got the word that they had located his remains, I just fell over backward. Kenyon was like a father to me,” Joe Brindley said.

Joe was the brother and pen pal of Kenyon. He was 13 when their letters were cut short by a fiery B-24 liberator crash on Kenyon’s 13th successful mission. Joe is now 95 and the only person at the funeral who remembered the hero.

“I had tears. I was so excited about it, and I think waiting all that time and thinking it would never happen,” he said. “Thank you. It’s just wonderful.”

The recovery of Kenyon’s remains would not have happened if it were not for a call Susan Smith received in 2018. The military called her to request a DNA collection which was the turning point in the search for an unidentified airman that has lasted a lifetime.

“They said they would like my DNA because they needed the mitochondrial DNA which is through the female line,” Smith explained.

The military was looking for a descendant from one of Kenyon’s sisters. Smith is the granddaughter of the only sibling who preceded Kenyon in death, Ada Brindley.

Smith’s DNA was used along with DNA from 75% of the families of other airmen missing after the 1944 battle over Gotha, Germany. Scientists wanted the DNA of other families in order to ensure accuracy.

In 2021, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System exhumed the airmen.

Scientists inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Brindley on Sep. 21, 2023. Ultimately, the family called it a Christmas miracle during the funeral one week before Christmas.

“I know that their motto is no man left behind, and they’re serious about it,” Smith stated.

Kenyon’s family received a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. At his burial “Taps” was played. There was a flyover, a gun salute and all the trappings a hero deserves.